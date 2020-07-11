Sections
Home / Education / HBSE Haryana 10th topper: Hisar’s Rishita tops in Haryana Board result, scores 100% marks

HBSE Haryana 10th topper: Hisar’s Rishita tops in Haryana Board result, scores 100% marks

HBSE Haryana Board class 10th topper: Rishita, from Hisar’s Narnaund has topped the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) class 10 results with 100 per cent, while the second position was held by four girls- Uma, Kalpana, Nikita Maruti Sawant, Sneh and Ankita from Hisar, who secured 99.8 per cent marks.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 09:37 IST

By Sunil Rahar, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Rishita, topper of Board of School Education Haryana’s (BSEH) Class 10 exams.

HBSE Haryana Board class 10th topper: Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) declared class 10th result 2020 on late evening of July 10. Rishita, from Hisar’s Narnaund has topped the Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) class 10 results with 100 per cent, while the second position was held by four girls- Uma, Kalpana, Nikita Maruti Sawant, Sneh and Ankita from Hisar, who secured 99.8 per cent marks. She had secured 500 marks out of 500.

Read More: How to check Haryana Board 10th Result 2020 on mobile app

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Rishita said that she used to study four to five hours daily after coming from school.

“I had never taken tuition classes and my parents and teachers have supported me a lot. I never took stress during my preparations to class 10 board results. I am happy that my two friends and classmates got second position in the exam. I want to dedicate my success to my teachers without them it cannot be achieved. I had maintained distance from social media platforms”, she added.

Read More: Haryana Board 10th Result 2020 declared, 64.59% students pass



Rishita’s father is an assistant auditor in Haryana government’s cooperative department and posted at Jind while her mother is a primary teacher at Tagore senior secondary school, Narnaund, where she is studying.

The class 10 topper said that she wants to become a doctor to serve the rural people.

“ I have a dream of saving lives of people. Many people are dying in rural areas due to lack of doctors and I want to serve them. I want to make a true connection with people by saving their lives. I want to tell the students that just focus on your studies and never think about the result. I never dreamed of becoming Haryana topper in the board exams. I had regularly played Badminton except my exam days. My mother and father are my heroes”, she added.

Naresh Kumar, father of Rishita said that he had never exerted pressure on her daughter to study.

“ I and my wife have just supported our daughter. She used to study till late nights and she focused more on self study. Now, I will abide her decision of opting medical stream and help her in achieving her dream of becoming a doctor. I want to urge the parents to become true companion of their children and understand their problems”, he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Comet NEOWISE streaks past Earth, pics wow netizens
Jul 11, 2020 09:54 IST
Trump commutes long-time friend Roger Stone’s jail term
Jul 11, 2020 10:00 IST
Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong returns to power with ‘clear mandate’
Jul 11, 2020 09:46 IST
Indian Railways announces change in schedule for special trains from today. Check list here
Jul 11, 2020 09:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.