Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / HC directs DU to declare PG courses results by Oct 31, marksheets to be uploaded on website

HC directs DU to declare PG courses results by Oct 31, marksheets to be uploaded on website

The Delhi High Court Monday directed the Delhi University to declare results of all the post-graduate courses by October 31 and to upload the marksheets on its website and no student should be asked to physically come for collecting them.

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 09:39 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

(Hindustan Times)

The Delhi High Court Monday directed the Delhi University to declare results of all the post-graduate courses by October 31 and to upload the marksheets on its website and no student should be asked to physically come for collecting them.

The high court also fixed various deadlines for declaration of results of undergraduate courses, between October 20 to 31 with a buffer of maximum of three days from the date fixed.

For BA (prog) courses, the results will be declared on November 6, it said.

A bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad also directed the varsity to ensure that results and marksheets are uploaded on its website and the students are not required to go to the college to physically collect it.



The bench also said that the marksheets downloaded from the website should not carry any footnote that it is subject to physical verification.

Marksheets downloaded from the website shall be valid for all purposes, it said.

The high court disposed of two pleas by law student Prateek Sharma and National Federation of Blind seeking to set up effective mechanisms for visually impaired and specially-abled students so that educational instructions can be transmitted to them properly and teaching material is provided to them through online mode of teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the question of law is left open, the bench said.

The high court had earlier asked the Delhi University and its examiners to expedite the evaluation process of online open book examination (OBE) and declare the students’ results preferably by the first week of October.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s average daily Covid-19 cases declining for 5 weeks: Health ministry
Oct 13, 2020 09:34 IST
Johnson & Johnson confirms Covid-19 vaccine trial paused on safety event
Oct 13, 2020 07:14 IST
Atal Tunnel stone laid by Sonia goes missing, Congress threatens stir
Oct 13, 2020 08:10 IST
National Conference clarifies Farooq Abdullah’s remarks, attacks BJP
Oct 13, 2020 07:35 IST

latest news

HC directs DU to declare PG courses results by Oct 31, marksheets to be uploaded on website
Oct 13, 2020 09:39 IST
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Oct 13, 2020
Oct 13, 2020 09:33 IST
DU Admissions 2020: Over 19K applications received on Day-1
Oct 13, 2020 09:33 IST
India’s average daily Covid-19 cases declining for 5 weeks: Health ministry
Oct 13, 2020 09:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.