Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / HC seeks UP govt’s stand on school fee exemption for lockdown period

HC seeks UP govt’s stand on school fee exemption for lockdown period

The Allahabad High Court has sought the Uttar Pradesh government’s stand on a plea for the exemption of private school students fees for the Covid-19 lockdown period besides promoting pupils up to class 8 to next classes without examinations.

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 12:26 IST

By PTI | Posted by Nilesh Mathur, Allahabad

The Allahabad High Court has sought the Uttar Pradesh government’s stand on a plea for the exemption of private school students fees for the Covid-19 lockdown period besides promoting pupils up to class 8 to next classes without examinations. (HT file)

The Allahabad High Court has sought the Uttar Pradesh government’s stand on a plea for the exemption of private school students fees for the Covid-19 lockdown period besides promoting pupils up to class 8 to next classes without examinations.

A bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Siddhartha Varma sought the government’s stand last week on a public interest lawsuit filed by Masoom Bachpan Foundation.

In the lawsuit, the petitioner also raised the issue of health hazards to children during online classes due to the prolonged exposure to electromagnetic waves purportedly emitted by laptop, computers and mobile phones. The petitioner alleged that the electronic devices are having a huge impact on anxiety and stress level, logical thinking, memory, mood and mental stability of tiny tots.

Pointing out that several educationists, accordingly, have suggested “no examination system”, the petitioner prayed the court to pass a direction to the educational authorities to promote the primary school students to their next classes in the academic session 2020-21 without taking their tests.

The petitioner asserted that during the lockdown, no educational institution was functioning, and, therefore, no fee should be charged from students and their parents.

The petitioner also sought auditing of unaided schools’ accounts to examine if the fees already paid by students were not sufficient to pay teachers’ salaries during the lockdown.
Following the November 17 hearing of the petition, the bench slated it for next hearing on December 4.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19 situation in Capital alarming, says Delhi high court
Nov 26, 2020 13:04 IST
Cyclone Nivar: 3 killed in Tamil Nadu as storm weakens
Nov 26, 2020 12:57 IST
HTLS 2020: Rajnath Singh to open day 3 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit
Nov 26, 2020 13:08 IST
Wrong to prevent farmers from holding peaceful demonstrations: Kejriwal
Nov 26, 2020 12:05 IST

latest news

Fears of booming black market rises amidst Covid-19 vaccine rush in China
Nov 26, 2020 13:08 IST
Bimal Gurung to address supporters in Siliguri but Darjeeling visit uncertain
Nov 26, 2020 13:08 IST
Rajkummar Rao on resuming work on his next film in Chandigarh
Nov 26, 2020 13:04 IST
Kashmera Shah : Those who are complaining have their own agenda
Nov 26, 2020 13:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.