Help students overcome fear of maths, science: Maharashtra Governor to teachers

Help students overcome fear of maths, science: Maharashtra Governor to teachers

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 17:08 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Mumbai

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.(HT file)

Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari on Sunday advised teachers to reach out to students who do not have access to online learning.

Speaking at the inauguration of a webinar titled ‘Score More in Mathematics and Science’, Koshyari cited the example of Eklavya, a character from Mahabharata, who acquired the knowledge of archery with dedication.

The governor said teachers must help students overcome the fear of maths and science.

The webinar was organised by Supermind Foundation in which former BJP MLA Medha Kulkarni is a director.

