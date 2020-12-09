Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Higher education institutions in Uttarakhand to be opened from December 15

Higher education institutions in Uttarakhand to be opened from December 15

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat here on Wednesday, they said.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 20:45 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Dehradun

Representational image. (HT file)

Higher education institutions in Uttarakhand, which have been closed since the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed in March this year, will open from December 15, official sources said on Wednesday. 

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat here on Wednesday, they said.

A committee chaired by the chief secretary had already submitted its report to the government on opening institutions of higher education in the state which got the Cabinet’s nod.

The cabinet cleared 27 out of a total of 29 proposals put before it on Wednesday, the sources said. 

A presentation was also given at the cabinet meeting on how to carry out the COVID-19 vaccination exercise. 

Twenty per cent per cent of the state’s total population will be vaccinated in the first phase of the exercise, including people above 55 years of age and frontline workers who are more at risk of contracting the infection.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Impressed’: Foreign envoys laud India’s Covid-19 vaccine progress
Dec 09, 2020 19:55 IST
If farmers don’t stand up today, they’ll be silenced forever: Rahul Gandhi
Dec 09, 2020 20:10 IST
Farmer leaders reject govt proposal, call for nationwide protest on Dec 14
Dec 09, 2020 17:45 IST
UK advises NHS on Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine after two allergic reactions
Dec 09, 2020 18:39 IST

latest news

Reliance Jio working with Realme, others to bring down device prices
Dec 09, 2020 21:14 IST
Coronavirus claims five more lives in Himachal
Dec 09, 2020 21:13 IST
Shehnaaz Gill’s Saada Kutta Kutta line from Bigg Boss is now viral song
Dec 09, 2020 21:11 IST
Man Utd now favourites for Europa League, says Spurs’ Mourinho
Dec 09, 2020 21:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.