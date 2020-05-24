Sections
Himachal Pradesh cabinet allows schools to charge only tuition fee

As schools continue to remain shut due to the coronavirus situation, Himachal Pradesh state cabinet on Saturday allowed schools to charge only tuition fees from the students.

Updated: May 24, 2020 08:56 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, Shimla

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs stated that all educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will continue to remain closed, as the nationwide coronavirus lockdown was extended till May 31.

However, online and distance learning will continue to be permitted in the institutions.

