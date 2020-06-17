Sections
Himachal Pradesh Technical University Admissions 2020 begins on June 22

Himachal Pradesh Technical University Admissions 2020 begins on June 22

Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) will begin the admission process for its undergraduate and postgraduate courses on June 22. Check important details here.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 17:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) will begin the admission process for its undergraduate and postgraduate courses on June 22. The university has released the admission brochure on its official website. The last date to apply is July 31. Students who have passed class 12th examination are eligible for undergraduate courses while those who have the bachelor’s degree are eligible for admissions to postgraduate courses. Aspirants can apply online at /http://himtu.ac.in.

Fee Structure: Every student admitted to any UG or PG program has to pay nonrefundable fee of Rs.3,000/- per year as University Fee and Rs.1,500/- as one time University Registration.

The courses include:

B. Pharmacy (Direct Entry)



B. Pharmacy (Ayurveda)

B. Pharmacy (Lateral Entry)

B. Tech (Direct Entry)

B. Tech (Lateral Entry)

B. Architecture

B. Sc (HM&CT/BHMCT)

BCA

BBA

M. Tech

M. Pharmacy

MBA/MBA (T &HM)

MCA (Direct)

M. Sc in Physics

M. Sc Environmental Science

PG Diploma in Yoga

Check official notification here

Official website

