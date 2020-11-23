Sections
Home / Education / Himachal schools, colleges shut till December 31; night curfew in 4 districts

Himachal schools, colleges shut till December 31; night curfew in 4 districts

The curfew will be in place from Tuesday to December 15 in Shimla, Mandi, Kangra and Kullu districts from 8 pm to 6 am, state’s Parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Bhardwaj said.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 17:40 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Shimla

Representational image. (HT file)

The Himachal Pradesh government decided Monday to keep all schools and colleges closed till December 31 and imposed a night curfew in four districts to fight the recent spurt in coronavirus cases.

The decision to clamp the fresh curbs was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

All educational institutions had been closed till November 25. Now, they will remain shut till December 31.

