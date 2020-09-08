Hindi writers with Prayagraj connect dominate CBSE, UP Board books

Works of Hindi littérateurs having Sangam city connect are dominating course books of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and UP Board with lakhs of students studying their writings.

Prescribed books of students enrolled in class 9 to class 12 include works of 31 such authors who were either born in Prayagraj, studied here or wrote their masterpieces while staying in Prayagraj.

These great writers have enriched Hindi literature with their poems, stories, memoirs and plays over the years, claim lovers of Hindi literature and teachers as the country observes annual ‘Hindi fortnight’ and closes in on another edition of Hindi Diwas to be observed on September 14.

Among them, the most prominent name is that of Mahadevi Verma who is considered as one of the four pillars of Chhayavaad (neo-romanticism) school of Hindi literature.

Mahadevi Verma.

“Having studied at Crosthwaite Girls’ Intermediate College and Allahabad University, her works like ‘Gillu’ and poems ‘Himalay Se’ besides ‘Varsha Sundari Ke Prati’ and even songs have been included in the course by UP Board while ‘Mere Bachpan Ke Din’, ‘Gillu’, ‘Madhur madhur mere deepak jale’ and ‘Sab akhon ke ansoo ujale’ have been embraced by CBSE,” said Chandramauli Tripathi, a lover of Hindi literature and a lecturer at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Old Cantonment, Prayagraj.

Another great Munshi Premchand, who edited the popular ‘Hans’ magazine published from Prayagraj (then Allahabad) and also underwent his teacher’s training here, also has his works prominently included in the syllabus of the two boards.

“His stories ‘Mantra’ and ‘Balidan’ have been included in the course by the UP Board while the CBSE too has included his works like ‘Do Bailo ki katha’. ‘Bade bhai saheb’, ‘Idgah’ and ‘Namak ka daroga’ in the syllabus of its students,” added Tripathi.

Poet Sumitranandan Pant’s works like ‘Chiti’, ‘Chandralok se pratham baar’, ‘Nauka vihar’, ‘Parivastan’, ‘Bapu ke prati’ and ‘Muktiyagya’ have also been selected by the UP Board for study by its students.

Sumitranandan Pant

“Besides, CBSE has also included his works like ‘Gramshri’, ‘Parvat pravas’, ‘Sandhya ke baad’ and ‘Ve Ankhe’ in its syllabus,” said Yogendra Singh, principal of KP Intermediate College, Prayagraj.

Pant moved to Prayagraj in 1919 and studied at Muir College for two years before dropping out and concentrating on his writings.

“Likewise, Suryakant Tripathi Nirala, who spent many years in Prayagraj and died here in 1961, also has many of his writings like ‘Utsah’, ‘Daan’, ‘Badal’, ‘Raag’, ‘Geet gane do mujhe’ and ‘Saroj Smriti’ becoming part of the curriculum of the two boards,” he added.

Suryakant Tripathi Nirala

Noted writer, critic and poet Raghupati Sahay, better known by his pen name Firaq Gorakhpuri, who served as a lecturer of English at Allahabad University, penned most of his famous works including his magnum opus ‘Gul-e-Naghma’ in Prayagraj is no different as his works are also part of the course curriculum of these two boards.

Harivansh Rai Bachchan

“Others on the list are Dharamvir Bharti, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Ram Chandra Shukla, Bhagwat Sharan Upadhyaya, Subhadra Kumari Chauhan to name a few,” said Singh.