Hindu College alumni providing financial help to students amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Old Students’ Association (OSA) of Hindu College here has disbursed grants worth Rs 6 lakh to students of their alma mater who are facing financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 09:18 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

Hindu College (Hindustan Times)

“The pandemic has created major problems for students from economically weaker sections and they are facing a huge challenge in paying their college fee,” OSA president Ravi Burman said.

“The association has decided to help such students, whose family annual income is below Rs 5 lakh, with a one-time study grant to cover their annual college fees up to Rs 20,000.

“The first batch of 35 students are being sent this grant directly to their bank accounts totalling Rs 6,16,196. These students will get the fee paid amounts directly transferred into their bank accounts within a week. The balance requests are being processed and will be finalised shortly,” he added.

To offset the challenges of online classes and providing learning aids to the students, the OSA is also in the process of procuring used laptops in working condition and will be distributing them among needy students.

Several colleges are setting up funds to support students during the pandemic, especially after a student of LSR College died by suicide allegedly over financial constraints in continuing her education.

