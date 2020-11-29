Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Hindu college alumni to provide grants to needy meritorious students

Hindu college alumni to provide grants to needy meritorious students

The move comes against the backdrop of financial hardships being faced by students due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 13:11 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, New Delhi

A View of Hindu College at Delhi University in New Delhi.(Sonu Mehta/ Hindustan Times)

The Old Students Association (OSA) of Hindu College will provide annual study grant to needy meritorious students, alumni members said.

The move comes against the backdrop of financial hardships being faced by students due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic has created major problems for students from economically weaker sections and they are facing a huge challenge in paying their college fee,” president, OSA, Ravi Burman said.

“The association has decided to help such students, whose family annual income is below Rs 5 lakh, with a one-time study grant to cover their annual college fees up to Rs 20,000,” he said.



The students who would like to apply for this assistance can submit their application along with family income certificate to the college’s accounts department.

“We also appeal to distinguished alumni of the college that we seek your support in this endeavour of ours to provide much needed relief to needy students in this hour,” Burman said.

Several colleges are setting up funds to support students during the pandemic, especially after a student of LSR College died by suicide allegedly over financial constraints in continuing her education.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Punjab farmer unions meet to decide on Centre’s early talks offer
Nov 29, 2020 13:39 IST
Pak spy drone spotted near border in Jammu, retreats after army opens fire
Nov 29, 2020 12:49 IST
Car bomb kills at least 26 Afghan security personnel: Officials
Nov 29, 2020 13:29 IST
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi backs farm laws, reaches out to agri community
Nov 29, 2020 13:31 IST

latest news

Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI Live: Smith, openers guide Australia to 389/4
Nov 29, 2020 13:37 IST
Twinkle Khanna jokes about her mom Dimple Kapadia’s culinary skills
Nov 29, 2020 13:26 IST
5G prospects compelling for India: Qualcomm
Nov 29, 2020 13:26 IST
Parents-to-be Nakuul and Jankee celebrate baby shower
Nov 29, 2020 13:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.