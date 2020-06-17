Sections
HPBOSE 12th Result Date and Time: Himachal Pradesh Class 12 results to be declared tomorrow, details here

HP Board 12th Result Date and Time: HPBOSE Class 12 exams were scheduled to be held from March 4 to 27, but some papers had to be cancelled after the government announced a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus disease in the country.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 20:06 IST

By Naresh K Thakur, Hindustan Times Dharamshala

HP Board 12th Result Date and Time. (HT file)

HP Board 12th Result Date and Time: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will declare the class 12 results on Thursday. HPBOSE chairman Suresh Kumar Soni on Wednesday told Hindustan Times that the results will be announced in a press conference at 11.30am.

HPBOSE Class 12 exams were scheduled to be held from March 4 to 27, but some papers had to be cancelled after the government announced a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus disease in the country. The process of evaluation of answer sheets was also delayed due to the lockdown.

Students who have appeared in the exam will be able to check their results at hpbose.org after it is announced.

HPBOSE declared class 10th exam results on June 9. More than 70 thousand students passed the examination making a total pass percentage of 68.11. Tanu of Kangra district topped the state with 98.71% in class 10th board exams.



How to check HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 after declaration:

1. Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh board at hpbose.org

2. On the homepage, click on the HPBOSE 12th result 2020 link

3. A new login page will appear on the screen

4. Key in your credentials and log in

5. HPBOSE Class 12th results will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

