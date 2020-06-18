HP Board class 12th Result 2020: HPBOSE 12th results announced at hpbose.org, here’s how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) on Thursday announced the HPBOSE class 12 board exam results on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the Himachal Pradesh class 12 board exams can check their results online at hpbose.org. However, the website is not opening at the moment due to heavy traffic.

Check HP Board class 12th results 2020 live updates here

Earlier, the HPBOSE class 12 examinations were scheduled to take place between March 4 to 27, but due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, some of the papers which were not held were cancelled.

Last year, out of 95,492 students who appeared in the Himachal Pradesh class 12 board exam, 58,949 students passed the exam, which makes a pass percentage of 62.01%.

Also Read: HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: HP Board class 12 results declared at hpbose.org

In 2019, girls outperformed boys in arts and commerce. Out of 49, 136 male candidates who appeared, 28,375 passed. Out of 45,784 female candidates, 30, 574 passed.

How to check HPBOSE 12th Result 2020:

1. Students can visit the official website at hpbose.org

2. Click on the link that reads, “ HPBOSE 12th result 2020”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and log in

5. HPBOSE Class 12th results will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the results and take its print out for future references.