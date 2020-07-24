Sections
HP TET 2020 admit card released at hpbose.org, here’s how to download

Candidates who have registered for the HP TET 2020 examination can download their admit cards online at hpbose.org.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 11:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

HP TET 2020 admit card. (Screengrab )

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the admit cards for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) June 2020 on its official website.

HPTET will be conducted to recruit TGT (Arts), TGT (non- medical, TGT (Medical), Language Teacher TET, TGT Arts TET, TGT (Medical) TET Punjabi TET, and Urdu TET.

This year, a total of 52,859 applications have been submitted for HP TET 2020. Out of this, 48,713 applications were accepted while 4,146 applications got rejected because the candidates didn’t submit the registration fee along with their applications.



Click here to check List of Rejected Online Application Forms TET

Here’s a direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website at hpbose.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click here to Download Admit Cards (SHASTRI,JBT) TET-JUNE 2020”

Step 3: A new page will appear on the display screen

Step 4: Key in your credentials and login

Step 5: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

