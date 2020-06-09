HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Himachal Board declares Class 10 results at hpbose.org

Sections
HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: The Board conducted the class 10 board exams from March 5 to 19, across 2, 227 examination centres spread across the state.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 17:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

HPBOSE chairperson Suresh Kumar Soni and HPBOSE secretary Akshay Sood declared the class 10 board result. (HT Photo/Naresh Thakur)

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, or HPBOSE, on Tuesday, declared the result of Class 10 on its official website. HPBOSE chairperson Suresh Kumar Soni and HPBOSE secretary Akshay Sood, declared the class 10 board result, in a press conference today. A total of 23 girls and 14 boys have made it to top 10 merit list.

Students who have appeared in the HPBOSE Class 10 examination can check their results online at hpbose.org. The link of the results will be uploaded on the official website after the press conference .

The Board conducted the class 10 board exams from March 5 to 19, across 2, 227 examination centres spread across the state.

Also Read: HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: Himachal Pradesh matric result shortly at hpbose.org



Around 1.5 lakh students have appeared in the HPBOSE SSC examination this year.



The evaluation process of the HPBOSE class 10 papers was delayed due to the nation-wide coronavirus lockdown.

