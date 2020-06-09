HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Himachal Pradesh HP Board class 10th Result expected to be declared today at 4 pm

Sections
HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Himachal Pradesh Board is expected to declare the class 10th result today at 4 pm. Check full details here.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 15:02 IST

By Naresh K Thakur, Hindustan Times Dharamshala

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will likely declare the result of Class 10 board examinations on Tuesday, June 9. The Himachal Pradesh Class 10 board exams were held in March this year.

Students who have appeared in the HPBOSE Class 10 board exams, can check their results on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

As per the latest report, the result may be announced at 4pm today. However, it may also get delayed.

This year 1.5 lakh students have appeared for the examination. The Class 10 Board examination were held from March 5 to March 19, 2020 across 2,227 exam centres across the state.



The evaluation process was delayed due to lockdown in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Answer sheets were evaluated by the teacher at their homes. This year, the board will also award grace marks in Sanskrit and Urdu subjects.

Last year, out of total of 1.11 lakh students more than 67 thousand passed the Class 10 exams.

