HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: Himachal Pradesh class 10th result today at hpbose.org

HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: Himachal Pradesh Board is expected to declare the class 10th result today at hpbose.org. Follow this liveblog to get latest updates about the results, exam, pass percentage and topper list.



HPBOSE 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is expected to declare the Class 10th result today at around 4 pm. Students will be able to check their result at the official website of HP Board at hpbose.org. The Himachal Pradesh Class 10 board exams were held in March this year. This year 1.5 lakh students have appeared for the examination. The Class 10 Board examination were held from March 5 to March 19, 2020 across 2,227 exam centres across the state.



03:32 pm IST Himachal Pradesh 10th Board Result 2020: Grace marks to be given this year This year, the Himachal Pradesh board will also award grace marks in Sanskrit and Urdu subjects.





03:29 pm IST HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh 10th Result 2020: Effects of Covid- 19 on result The evaluation process for HPBOSE 10th exam answerhseet was delayed due to lockdown in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Answer sheets were evaluated by the teacher at their homes.





03:28 pm IST Himachal Pradesh Board Result 2020: Figures of last year Over 1.22 lakh students had appeared for the HP board Class 10 exams, conducted by Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) from March 7 to March 20, 2019. Of the total, 1,11,977 appeared in regular mode while 10,414 appeared through State Open School (SOS).





03:26 pm IST HPBOSE 10th result 2020: Steps to check results online HPBOSE 10th Result: Follow these steps to check your result online Students can visit the official website at hpbose.org On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘HPBOSE 10th result 2020’ Key in your logging details and submit



HPBOSE Class 10 board results will appear on the display screen Download the results and take its print out for future references.





03:23 pm IST HPBOSE 10th result 2020: 39 students were under top 10 rank in 2019 In the year 2019, A total of 39 students had made it to the top 10 merit list out of which 28 were girls and 11 were boys. The pass percentage for girls was 64.33% and for boys it was 57.48%.





03:22 pm IST HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Take a look at last year toppers’ performance In the year 2019, Atharv Thakur has bagged the first position with 98.71% marks. Paras, Dhruv Sharna, Ridhi Sharma are joint second with 98.57% marks. Komal Zinta and Sakshi are joint third with 98.43% marks. Ruchira Singh, Mannat Rana are joint fourth with 98.29% marks. Kritika Thakur, Lokeshwari are joint fifth with 98% marks.





03:19 pm IST HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: 64.33% girls passed the exam in 2019 In the year 2019, out of the total 53388 girls, 34348 had passed making a total of 64.33%





03:18 pm IST HPBOSE 10th result 2020: Girls outscored boys by 7% in 2019 In the year 2019, the pass percentage of girl students was 64.33 against the boys’ pass percentage of 57.38.





03:16 pm IST HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Marks of 2019 toppers In the year 2019, Atharv Thakur had bagged the first rank by scoring 98.71% Paras, Dhruv Sharna, Ridhi Sharma had got 98.5% and were at the second position.





03:13 pm IST HPBOSE 10th result 2020: Last year 60.79% students had passed

Students are advised to keep their admit card ready with them. As soon as the result is declared, students can login to the website at hpbose.org and key in their roll number and other login credentials as mentioned in their admit card.





03:13 pm IST HPBOSE 10th result 2020: Last year 60.79% students had passed In the year 2019, a total of 60.79% students had passed the exam. The HPBOSE 10th result was declared on April 29 last year.





03:05 pm IST HPBOSE 10th Result 2020: Exam was concluded on March 19 The Class 10 Board examination were held from March 5 to March 19, 2020 across 2,227 exam centres across the state.





