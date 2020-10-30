HPBOSE 12th Compartment Results 2020 declared, here’s direct link

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

HPBOSE compartment result 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education on Thursday declared the class 12th compartment results on its official website. Candidates who have taken the HPBOSE 12th compartment exam can check their results online at hpbose.org. The board has released the HPBOSE 12th additional and improvement exam results as well. The exams were conducted in the month of September.

Direct link to check results

Candidates can check their results online by following these steps:

Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org

On the homepage, select ‘Result’ tab

Click on the link that reads “12th (Compartment/Additional/Improvement/Diploma Holder(Re-Appear)) Examination Result, September-2020” or alternatively, click on the direct link given above and proceed

Key in your HPBOSE roll number and click on the search.

Your HPBOSE Compartmental result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out of your HPBOSE compartment result 2020