HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: Himachal Pradesh Board to award grace marks for wrong questions

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has decided to award grace marks to the students of plus two exams for the questions that were not correctly asked/ proper or suitable option are not given in the question paper.

In separate notices, the board has informed that it will award grace marks for the incorrect questions asked in plus two Biology, Business Study, Accountancy and Chemistry exams.

In Biology, students who attempted the series B question number 2 and series C question number 4, 7 and 10 will be awarded one mark each.

Students of accountancy who attempted question number 20 of C series will be awarded two marks as grace. In class 12th Business Study, the question number 20 and 23 were same. Students who have attempted any of the two questions will be awarded 4 marks.

In class 12th Chemistry question paper, students who have attempted question number 2 and 6 in series A will be awarded one grace mark for each question. Moreover, the students who attempted the question numbers 1, 18, 22, 23, 25, 27 (C) of series B will be awarded one mark each.