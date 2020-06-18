HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: Himachal Pradesh class 12 results to be declared soon at hpbose.org

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will announce the class 12 results on Thursday, June 18 on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the HPBOSE class 12 exams can check their results at hpbose.org after it is declared.

HPBOSE Class 12 exams were scheduled to be conducted from March 4 to 27, but some papers had to be cancelled due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus infection in the country. The process of evaluation of answer sheets was also delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

HPBOSE announced class 10th board exam results on June 9. More than 70 thousand students passed the examination making a total pass percentage of 68.11. Tanu of Kangra district topped the state with 98.71% in class 10th board exams.

How to check HPBOSE 12th Result 2020 after declaration:

1. Students can visit the official website at hpbose.org

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ HPBOSE 12th result 2020”

3. A new login page will appear on the screen

4. Key in your roll number along with other credentials and login

5. HPBOSE Class 12th results will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the results and take its print out for future references.

In 2019, 95,492 students appeared in the HPBOSE class 12 exam. Out of which, 58,949 students passed the exam making a pass percentage of 62.01%.

Out of 49, 136 male candidates who appeared, 28,375 passed. Out of 45,784 female candidates, 30, 574 passed.

Last year, girls performed better than boys in arts and commerce, while boys excelled in science. Ashmita Sharma had topped the arts stream by scoring 96.4 % marks, while Sakshi Thakur stood second at 96% and Kartikeya Koshal stood third at 95.8%.