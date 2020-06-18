HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: HP Board class 12 results announced at hpbose.org, check details

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

HP Board 12th Result 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) on Thursday released the HPBOSE class 12 board exam results on its official website.

A total of 86,663 students appeared in the HP Board class 12th exam, out of which 43,410 are male candidates and 42,898 female candidates. The pass percentage this year is 76.07%, which is around 14% higher than last year.

Out of 86,663 students who appeared in the HPBOSE class 12th exam, 65,654 students have passed the exam. Out of which, 34, 215 are female students, and 31,439 are male students.

Girls have outperformed boys this year too. Out of 76.07% pass percentage, 79.75% are of female students and 72.42% are of male candidates.

Shruti Kashyap of Govt Senior Secondary School, Rampur Bushahr has topped in Arts stream with 98.2% marks. In science, Prakash Kumar of Kullu Science School of Education, Dhalpur has scored 99.4% to become the science topper in the state. Megha Gupta of Govt Girls Senior Secondary School has bagged the first position in commerce stream with 97.6% marks.

Students who have appeared in the Himachal Pradesh class 12 board exams can check their results online at hpbose.org.

How to check HPBOSE 12th Result 2020:

1. Students can visit the official website at hpbose.org

2. Click on the link that reads, “ HPBOSE 12th result 2020”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and log in

5. HPBOSE Class 12th results will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the results and take its print out for future references.

In 2019, out of 49,136 male candidates who appeared, 28,375 passed. Out of 45,784 female candidates, 30,574 passed.