HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: HP Board class 12 results declared at hpbose.org

HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) on Thursday declared the results of the HPBOSE class 12 board exams on its official website. The HP Board Chairman Suresh Kumar Soni and Secretary Akshay Sood declared the HP board class 12th results.

Students who have appeared in the HPBOSE class 12 board exams can check their results online at hpbose.org. However, the website has become very slow and its not opening.

The HP board class 12 exams were scheduled to be held from March 4 to 27, but some papers got cancelled because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Last year, out of 95,492 students who appeared in the HPBOSE class 12 exam, 58,949 students passed the exam making a pass percentage of 62.01%.

In 2019, girls performed better than boys. Out of 49, 136 male candidates who appeared, 28,375 passed. Out of 45,784 female candidates, 30, 574 passed.

How to check HPBOSE 12th Result 2020:

1. Visit the official website at hpbose.org

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ HPBOSE 12th result 2020”

3. A new login page will appear on the screen

4. Key in your roll number along with other credentials and login

5. HPBOSE Class 12th results will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the results and take its print out for future references.