HPBOSE 12th Results 2020 Live Updates: Himachal Pradesh plus two results shortly at hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will declare the class 12th results today. The HPBOSE class 12th results will be available online from 11:30 am onwards. Students who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their intermediate results on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org after it is declared. The class 12th examination was conducted from March 4 to 27.Students will have to key in their roll number and date of birth to check their results online. The e-marksheet can be downloaded from the official website for future references. Here in the liveblog we will give you latest updates about the exam results, pass percentage, topper lists etc. Follow live updates here:

11:20 am IST HPBOSE 12th Result 2020: Grace marks HPBOSE will provide marks for the cancelled papers on the basis of their highest marks in the four subjects for which exams have been conducted.



