HPBOSE Class 10 result 2020 declared, here are details of Himachal Board 10th results

A total of 37 students made it to the top-10 list of which 23 are girls and 14 are boys. (HT file)

HPBOSE Class 10 result 2020: Girls dominated the Class 10 board exam of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE), the result for which was declared on Tuesday.

Declaring the result in a press conference, HPBOSE Chairman Suresh Kumar Soni said that a total of 1, 04,323 candidates appeared in the exam, out of which, 70,571 passed and 5,617 got compartment. The overall pass percentage is 68.11%, an increase of 7.32% from the previous year’s 60.79%, he said.

Soni said that the evaluation process was delayed due to lockdown imposed in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. A total of 37 students made it to the top-10 list, out of which 23 are girls and 14 are boys. This year the pass percentage of girls is 71.50% while that of boys is 64.9%.

Kumari Tanu of Ishan Public School, Har Samloti, district Kangra topped the exam by scoring 98.71% marks. The second position was bagged by Kshitiz Sharma of New Gurukul Public School, Gopal Nagar, Hamirpur who scored 98.57%.

Vansh Gupta of Glory Public School, Bilaspur; Shagun Rana of Ishan Public School, Har Samloti, Kangra, and; Anisha Sharma of Government High School, Pantehra, Bilsapur stood joint third with 98.43% marks. Shreya Sharma of Minerva Senior Secondary School, Ghumarwin bagged the fourth position with 98.29%.

Ansh Bhardwaj of The New Era School, Chhatri, Kangra; Vanshika of Amar Shanti School, Khundia, Kangra; Karun Kumar of Government School Holi, Chamba; Shagun Sharma of Minerva Public School, Ghumarwin, Bilaspur; Laila of DAV Public School, Manali; and Nisha of SV School, Ramnagar, Mandi stood joint 5th by scoring 98.14% marks.

