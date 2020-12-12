HPPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply now for 26 assistant engineer vacancies, check details here

Sections
The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment against 26 vacancies for the post of assistant engineer(electrical and civil) in Public Works Department, HP. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at hppsc.hp.gov.in on or before January 5, 2021.

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 15:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The job will be contractual in nature. There are a total of 24 vacancies of civil civil engineer and two vacancies for electrical engineers.

Pay Scale:

Assistant civil engineer-- Rs 27750 per month

Assistant electrical engineer- Rs 21000 per month.

Educational Qualification:

Must Possess regular full time degree in Civil Engineering from an Institute / University duly approved / recognized by the AICTE / UGC or AMIE enrolled upto on or before 31-05-2013 from Institute of Engineers (India), Calcutta.

