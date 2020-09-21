HPSOS 10th, 12th practical exam date sheet released at hpbose.org

Sections
Students who will appear in the HPSOS class 10 and 12 practical examination can check the date sheet online at hpbose.org.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE on Monday released the date sheet for the HP State Open School (HPSOS) class 10 and 12 practical examination on its official website.

As per the schedule, the HPSOS class 10 practical examination will commence from September 24, and will conclude on September 25, while the HPSOS class 12 practical examination is scheduled to be conducted from September 28 to October 3, 2020. The examination will be held in two shifts, i.e from 9 am to 12 noon in the morning shift, and from 2 to 5 pm in the evening shift.

HPSOS class 10 and 12 practical examination schedule:

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notice.

