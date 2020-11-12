HPSOS Class 8 and 12 exam results 2020 declared at hpbose.org, here’s how to check

Sections
HPSOS Class 8 and 12 exam results 2020: Students who have appeared in the examinations can check their results online at hpbose.org

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 20:03 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

HPSOS Class 8 and 12 exam results 2020. (Screengrab )

HPSOS Class 8 and 12 exam results 2020: The Himachal Pradesh State Open School (HPSOS) on Thursday declared the results of Class 8 and Class 12 exam on its official website. The board has also announced the HPSOS Class 12 improvement or additional exam results.

Students who have appeared in the examinations can check their results online at hpbose.org

The board conducted the HPSOS Class 8 and Class 12 open school examinations in September 2020.

Direct link to check HPSOS Class 8 exam results 2020.



Direct link to check HPSOS Class 12 exam results 2020.



Direct link to check HPSOS Class 12 improvement or additional exam results 2020.



How to check the results:



Visit the official website at hpbose.org



On the homepage, click on the tab that reads, “Results”

Click on the available links to check the results of the specific exams

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

