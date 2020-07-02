Sections
Home / Education / HPSOS Class 8th, 10th results 2020 declared at hpbose.org, direct links here

HPSOS Class 8th, 10th results 2020 declared at hpbose.org, direct links here

HPSOS 8th, 10th Results 2020: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has declared the open schooling results of class 8th and 10th exams on its official website at hpbose.org. Class 10th improvement result has also been released. Check direct links here.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 10:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

HPSOS 8th, 10th results 2020 out

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has declared the open schooling results of class 8th and 10th exams on its official website at hpbose.org. Candidates who have taken the class 8th and 10th examinations in March can check their results by entering their roll numbers. Moreover, the HPBOSE class 10th improvement performance result 2020 has also been declared.

HPBOSE had declared the class 10th results on June 9. Those candidates who had appeared for improvement exams can now check their new scores at hpbose.org.

Direct link for HPSOS 8th Results

Direct link for HPSOS 10th Results

Direct link for HPBOSE class 10th improvement result

The HPSOS Class 8th and 10th exams were conducted from March 5 to 19.

How to check HPSOS Results 2020: 



Visit the official website at hpbose.org



Go to the Result tab given on the top of the homepage

Click on HPSOS 8th Results 2020 link or HPSOS 10th Result 2020 link

Key in your roll number and submit

Your results will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Behind Hurriyat boss SAS Geelani’s exit, a bitter power struggle and greed
Jul 02, 2020 10:29 IST
Parth Samthaan opens up on ‘moments of depression’ during lockdown
Jul 02, 2020 10:23 IST
HPSOS Class 8th, 10th results 2020 declared at hpbose.org, direct links here
Jul 02, 2020 10:22 IST
Easy to make Chappell punching bag as he was not an Indian: Irfan Pathan
Jul 02, 2020 10:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.