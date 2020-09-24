Sections
HPSSC Recruitment 2020: Registration for 1661 vacancies to begin from Sept 26, check details

Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be to apply for the positions online at hpsssb.hp.gov.in on or before October 25, 2020, till 11:59 pm.

Sep 24, 2020

The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) on Wednesday released an official notification for the recruitment of Junior Office Assistant (IT), Station Fire Officer, Traffic Inspector, Technician, Statistical Assistant, Assistant Store Keeper, Steno Typist, Junior Engineer & Other vacancies on contract and regular basis on its official website. The online registration process will begin on September 26, 2020.

“The minimum and maximum age limit of 18 to 45 years will be reckoned as on 01-01-2020. The upper age limit is relaxable by five years for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Classes, Persons with disabilities & Children/Grand Children of Freedom Fighters of Himachal Pradesh. The upper age relaxation is also available to Ex-servicemen candidates of H.P. as per provisions of relevant rules/instructions of H.P. Govt,” reads the official notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1661 vacancies, out of which 1133 vacancies are for contract basis positions and 528 for regular positions.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

