Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / HPTU Admissions 2020: Registration deadline for PG, lateral courses extended, here’s how to apply

HPTU Admissions 2020: Registration deadline for PG, lateral courses extended, here’s how to apply

HPTU Admissions 2020: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the courses online at himtu.ac.in.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 16:03 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

HPTU Admissions 2020. (Screengrab )

HPTU Admissions 2020: The Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) has extended the application deadline for PG, BTech (Lateral Entry) and BPharmacy (Lateral Entry) courses till October 10, 2020. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the varsity’s official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the courses online at himtu.ac.in.

“Filling of Admission Form for All PG Courses, B.Tech(Lateral Entry) and B.Pharmacy(Lateral Entry) extended upto 10-10-2020,” read an official statement.

Direct Link for HPTU Admission



How to apply for HPTU Admission:



Visit the official website at himtu.ac.in



On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Admission Form for all Direct/ Lateral Entry Courses for HPTU and its Affiliated Colleges for the Session 2020-21”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Enter the course applied for, and other requisite information

Register

Go back, key in your credentials and login

The HPTU application form will be displayed on the screen

Fill the HPTU 2020 application form with necessary information

Submit the online application form

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi rues lack of strategic vision of past regimes for poor border infrastructure | Analysis
Oct 03, 2020 15:32 IST
Army chief, foreign secretary to seal shipping agreement and security ties with Myanmar
Oct 03, 2020 12:40 IST
RCB vs RR Live Score: Lomror, Parag key for Royals
Oct 03, 2020 16:39 IST
After being briefly held up, Rahul, Priyanka allowed to go to Hathras
Oct 03, 2020 16:35 IST

latest news

Domestic flights: ‘Pre-Covid numbers to return by New Year’
Oct 03, 2020 16:32 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Congress demands probe into attempt to ‘malign’ Maharashtra
Oct 03, 2020 16:28 IST
‘Hathras incident just an excuse, Opposition wants to trigger caste riots’: UP minister
Oct 03, 2020 16:18 IST
How India’s Covid-19 death toll reached 100,000 mark
Oct 03, 2020 16:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.