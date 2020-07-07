Sections
Home / Education / HRD Minister asks CBSE to revise Class 9th and 12th curriculum for 2020-21 to reduce load on students

HRD Minister asks CBSE to revise Class 9th and 12th curriculum for 2020-21 to reduce load on students

The education minister has advised the Central Board of Secondary education (CBSE) to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students of classes 9 to 12.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 17:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (HT file)

Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokriyal on Tuesday advised the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to revise the curriculum for Class 9 and Class 12 students to reduce their burden in the light of the outbreak of coronavirus disease in the country.

Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted, “Looking at the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and the world, #CBSE was advised to revise the curriculum and reduce course load for the students of Class 9th to 12th.”  

“Considering the importance of learning achievement, it has been decided to rationalize the syllabus up to 30% by retaining the core concepts,” he added.

Earlier this month the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also decided to reduce the syllabi for all major subject of the ICSE and ISC.



“Syllabus reduction has been done keeping in mind the linear progression across classes while ensuring that the core concepts related to the subject are retained, “ said Gerry Arathoon Chief Executive and Secretary of the Council in the circular dated July 3.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Creativity cannot be locked down, say organizers
Jul 07, 2020 17:36 IST
Fight against COVID-19: Ban Labs’ Ashwagandha Herbal Tea helps in enhancing natural immunity
Jul 07, 2020 17:35 IST
Pokerbaazi.com organizes a first of its kind live session on mental health
Jul 07, 2020 17:34 IST
Hong Kong local coronavirus cases jump rapidly, alarming health officials
Jul 07, 2020 17:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.