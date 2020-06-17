HRD minister holds review meeting with CBSE, NTA over current education scenario

Sections
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions will be opened after consultation with States and UTs during Phase II of Unlock1.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 09:19 IST

By Asian News International Posted by| Nandini, New Delhi

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank hold a meeting with CBSE Chairman , DG NTA (Twitter)

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday held a review meeting with the Secretary of School Education and Literacy Department, Chairman of Central Board of Secondary Education and Director General of National Testing Agency (NTA), to discuss the present education scenario.

“Held a review meeting with Smt. Anita Karwal, Secretary of School Education & Literacy Department at @HRDMinistry, Manoj Ahuja, Chairman at @cbseindia29 (CBSE), and Vineet Joshi, Chairman at @DG_NTA (National Testing Agency) to discuss the present education scenario,” tweeted Union HRD Minister Nishank.

In wake of the coronavirus-induced lockdown from March 25, schools, colleges and other educational institutions have remained closed.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutions will be opened after consultation with States and UTs during Phase II of Unlock1.



MHA said that based on the feedback of States and UTs, a decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in July.

“In Phase II, schools, colleges, educational/training/ coaching institutions, etc., will be opened after consultations with States and UTs. State Governments/UT administrations are being advised to hold consultations at the institution level with parents and other stakeholders. Based on the feedback, a decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July. Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) will prepare SOP for these institutions,” said the MHA.

