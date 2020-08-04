HRD minister releases 8-week alternative academic calendar for classes 6 to 8

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday released an eight-week alternative academic calendar, developed by NCERT, for classes 6 to 8. The alternative calendar maps the themes with learning outcomes to facilitate the assessment of progress in the learning of children.

The Education minister while tweeting about alternative academic calendar wrote, ‘Alternative Academic Calendar for upper primary stage (Classes VI to VIII) for four weeks was released earlier. I have launched the academic calendar for the next eight weeks today.”

The academic calendar contains week-wise plans consisting of interesting and challenging activities, with reference to theme/chapter taken from syllabus or textbook. Most importantly, it maps the themes with the learning outcomes.

Students can check the NCERT alternative academic calendar for the upper primary stage by clicking here