Sections
Home / Education / HRD Minister releases NCERT alternative academic calendar for primary stage

HRD Minister releases NCERT alternative academic calendar for primary stage

The alternative calendar guides teachers on how to use various technological/social media tools to educate students while they are at home.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 17:35 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NCERT alternative academic calendar for primary stage. (Screengrab)

Union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday released an eight-week alternative academic calendar, developed by NCERT, for classes 1 to 5. The alternative calendar guides teachers on how to use various technological/social media tools to educate students while they are at home.

The Education minister while tweeting about alternative academic calendar wrote, “Launched an 8-week Alternative Academic Calendar for the primary stage today. This Calendar contains detailed guidelines for teachers on the use of technology & social media tools to impart education while the students are at home.”

A week-wise plan for the primary stage (for Classes 1 to 5) has been developed by NCERT while keeping in view the availability of tools with the teachers. The week-wise plan consists of interesting activities and challenges, with reference to the themes and chapters taken from the syllabus or textbook across the subject areas. Most importantly, it maps the themes with the learning outcomes.

Students can check the NCERT alternative academic calendar for the primary stage by clicking here



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Lt Col Bharat Pannu finishes one of world’s toughest cycle races
Jul 02, 2020 18:20 IST
Unlock 2.0: Work meetings galore for celebs
Jul 02, 2020 18:19 IST
Hamilton movie review: Disney+Hotstar gives you a front row seat to history
Jul 02, 2020 18:19 IST
Delhi announces learning with ‘human feel’ to bridge ‘digital divide’ during Covid crisis
Jul 02, 2020 18:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.