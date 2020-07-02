HRD Minister releases NCERT alternative academic calendar for primary stage

Union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday released an eight-week alternative academic calendar, developed by NCERT, for classes 1 to 5. The alternative calendar guides teachers on how to use various technological/social media tools to educate students while they are at home.

The Education minister while tweeting about alternative academic calendar wrote, “Launched an 8-week Alternative Academic Calendar for the primary stage today. This Calendar contains detailed guidelines for teachers on the use of technology & social media tools to impart education while the students are at home.”

A week-wise plan for the primary stage (for Classes 1 to 5) has been developed by NCERT while keeping in view the availability of tools with the teachers. The week-wise plan consists of interesting activities and challenges, with reference to the themes and chapters taken from the syllabus or textbook across the subject areas. Most importantly, it maps the themes with the learning outcomes.

Students can check the NCERT alternative academic calendar for the primary stage by clicking here