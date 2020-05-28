HRD Minister to address heads of 45,000 higher education institutions today

Sections
In a video message posted on Twitter, the Education Minister said that during the webinar he will be addressing several issues in higher education during the time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: May 28, 2020 12:35 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal will interact with heads of 45,000 Higher Education Institutes on Twitter today. The webinar will be conducted on Thursday, May 28 at 3 pm.

The webinar is being organized by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

In his video message, the HRD minister appreciated the efforts of teachers from higher education institutes in continuing the education of students through various mediums despite nation-wide coronavirus lockdown.



Earlier, the minister held three separate webinars meant for parents, students, and teachers respectively.

