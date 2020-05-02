Sections
Home / Education / HRD minister to address students’ query through webinar on May 5

HRD minister to address students’ query through webinar on May 5

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Saturday announced that he will address students’ query through a webinar on his Twitter and Facebook handle on May 5 from 12 noon onwards.

Updated: May 02, 2020 10:07 IST

By Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

HRD ministefr to address students’ query through webinar (Twitter)

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Saturday announced that he will address students’ query through a webinar on his Twitter and Facebook handle on May 5 from 12 noon onwards.

“Students, I am hosting a webinar exclusively for you, via my Twitter(@DrRPNishank) & Facebook (@cmnishank) pages.Please Join me on 5th May at 12 noon! Till then keep sharing your concerns with me using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. I will be happy to address all your queries !” he tweeted.

 

Earlier on Thursday, the minister had tweeted that he is going to talk about the students’ query regarding the impact of Covid-19 on their education and other issues through a webinar soon. However, he has announced the date and time for the webinar today on Twitter.



The minister urged the students to keep sharing their concerns with him using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. Students have already started commenting on his tweet regarding their queries.

Some students asked him to direct CBSE board to promote class 9th and 11th students like the other state boards while some asked the minister about the CBSE board pending exams and results. Some of them also asked him to cancel ICSE board exams.

Read tweets here:

 

 

 

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

130 districts identified as Covid-19 hotspots home to nearly 400 million
May 02, 2020 10:17 IST
India records 2,293 new Covid-19 cases, 71 deaths in last 24 hours
May 02, 2020 09:15 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
May 02, 2020 06:13 IST
US issues emergency approval for remdesivir for Covid-19 patients
May 02, 2020 04:49 IST

latest news

Rajasthan has 2,678 Covid-19 cases, 65 fatalities
May 02, 2020 10:20 IST
Scrubs actor Sam Lloyd dies at 56, Zach Braff pays tribute
May 02, 2020 10:18 IST
Remdesivir gets US approval to treat Covid-19: All about the antiviral drug
May 02, 2020 10:18 IST
Two new Covid-19 cases in Mohali take district count to 96
May 02, 2020 10:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.