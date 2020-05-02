HRD minister to address students’ query through webinar on May 5

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Saturday announced that he will address students’ query through a webinar on his Twitter and Facebook handle on May 5 from 12 noon onwards.

“Students, I am hosting a webinar exclusively for you, via my Twitter(@DrRPNishank) & Facebook (@cmnishank) pages.Please Join me on 5th May at 12 noon! Till then keep sharing your concerns with me using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. I will be happy to address all your queries !” he tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday, the minister had tweeted that he is going to talk about the students’ query regarding the impact of Covid-19 on their education and other issues through a webinar soon. However, he has announced the date and time for the webinar today on Twitter.

The minister urged the students to keep sharing their concerns with him using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. Students have already started commenting on his tweet regarding their queries.

Some students asked him to direct CBSE board to promote class 9th and 11th students like the other state boards while some asked the minister about the CBSE board pending exams and results. Some of them also asked him to cancel ICSE board exams.

Read tweets here: