Sections
Home / Education / HRD Minister to answer students’ queries regarding impact of Covid-19 on their education

HRD Minister to answer students’ queries regarding impact of Covid-19 on their education

Minister Pokhriyal urged students to ask him questions related to their education on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 15:39 IST

By Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday called out students to talk about their queries regarding the impact of Covid-19 on their education and other issues. The minister said that he will be hosting another webinar soon to address the concerns of students.

Minister Pokhriyal urged students to ask him questions related to their education on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

The education minister asked students to send their questions in the comment section of his tweet using #EducationMinisterGoesLive.



Earlier, on April 27, the HRD Minister hosted a webinar to address concerns of parents whose wards’ education has been affected due to the ongoing lockdown.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India green-lights UAE, Kuwait request for ex-military doctors, nurses
Apr 29, 2020 16:07 IST
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
Apr 29, 2020 16:07 IST
Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 53
Apr 29, 2020 14:59 IST
‘Focus on Covid-19’: China after expelling US warship from South China Sea
Apr 29, 2020 14:25 IST

latest news

Messi is so fast; that free kick was unbelievable: Henderson
Apr 29, 2020 16:30 IST
‘Stranded kids in Kota will cost us 5 lakh votes’: Bihar BJP leader to CM
Apr 29, 2020 16:28 IST
Mumbai Police has a special message for you. But first you need to do this
Apr 29, 2020 16:27 IST
Italy’s sports min warns of ‘increasingly narrow path’ for Serie A return
Apr 29, 2020 16:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.