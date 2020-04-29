HRD Minister to answer students’ queries regarding impact of Covid-19 on their education

Union Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday called out students to talk about their queries regarding the impact of Covid-19 on their education and other issues. The minister said that he will be hosting another webinar soon to address the concerns of students.

Minister Pokhriyal urged students to ask him questions related to their education on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

The education minister asked students to send their questions in the comment section of his tweet using #EducationMinisterGoesLive.

Earlier, on April 27, the HRD Minister hosted a webinar to address concerns of parents whose wards’ education has been affected due to the ongoing lockdown.