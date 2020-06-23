HRD Minister to interact with students on physical, mental fitness via webinar on June 28

Sections
Union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will interact with students on June 28 at 11 am through a webinar on physical and mental fitness.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 17:17 IST

By hindustantimes.com Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will interact with students on June 28 at 11 am through a webinar. The minister will answer to their queries on physical and mental fitness.The webinar is named ‘Fit Hai to Hit Hai India’ running under hashtag #FitIndiaTalks.

Ministry of HRD tweeted on Wednesday to inform about the webinar. Students will be able to ask questions in the comment box using #FitIndiaTalks. They can either comment on today’s tweet using the hashtag or comment on his live webinar on June 28. The webinar will also be live on his Facebook Page at Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. His official twitter handle can be searched by @DrRPNishank.

“Students, Union HRD Minister @DrRPNishank will be going LIVE via a webinar to answer your queries on physical & mental fitness. Ask him your questions in the comments below using #FitIndiaTalks now! Watch him LIVE on his Twitter & FB pages (@DrRPNishank) When: 28 June | 11 AM,” MHRD tweeted.

 



HRD minister has earlier hosted two webinars during the lockdown period to interact with the students and answer their queries regarding their exams and results.

