HRD minister to interact with VCs on higher education post-COVID-19 era

Union Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD) Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will discuss Higher Education post-COVID-19 era with the vice-chancellors in a live session on Facebook at 4pm on Monday, May 11.

Minister Pokhriyal retweeted the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) tweet regarding the webinar on the microblogging site, Twitter.

Meanwhile, the HRD Ministry will also be conducting a webinar with teachers on May 14. Teachers who wish to interact or raise concerns can tweet the minister with the #EducationMinisterGoesLive.

In the last webinar with students conducted on May 5, the Education Minister had announced that the JEE main exams will be conducted from July 18 to 23 and the NEET-UG exam will be conducted on July 26.