HRD Minister urges students to participate in live sessions on NPTEL

Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday urged students to participate in live sessions on National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) which covers various categories such as cutting edge technology, career choices, research areas and many more.

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, the HRD Minister asked students to explore the platform to make learning convenient and engaging.

NPTEL is a joint initiative of IITs and IISc. which offers online courses and certification in various topics.

Earlier today, the HRD Minister called out students to talk about their queries regarding the impact of Covid-19 on their education and other issues. The Minister will be holding a webinar on this, but the date and time of the webinar are yet to be announced. In his previous webinar, the HRD Minister took questions from parents about their wards education which has been affected due to the coronavirus crisis.

Here’s the direct link to NPTEL.