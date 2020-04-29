Sections
Home / Education / HRD Minister urges students to participate in live sessions on NPTEL

HRD Minister urges students to participate in live sessions on NPTEL

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, the HRD Minister asked students to explore the platform to make learning convenient and engaging.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 16:35 IST

By Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.(HT file)

Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday urged students to participate in live sessions on National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) which covers various categories such as cutting edge technology, career choices, research areas and many more.

Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, the HRD Minister asked students to explore the platform to make learning convenient and engaging.

NPTEL is a joint initiative of IITs and IISc. which offers online courses and certification in various topics.

Earlier today, the HRD Minister called out students to talk about their queries regarding the impact of Covid-19 on their education and other issues. The Minister will be holding a webinar on this, but the date and time of the webinar are yet to be announced. In his previous webinar, the HRD Minister took questions from parents about their wards education which has been affected due to the coronavirus crisis.



Here’s the direct link to NPTEL.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Centre allows stranded migrant workers, students and tourists to go home, sets ground rules for travel
Apr 29, 2020 18:04 IST
India green-lights UAE, Kuwait request for ex-military doctors, nurses
Apr 29, 2020 16:07 IST
‘Loss to the world of cinema, theatre’: PM Modi mourns Irrfan Khan’s death
Apr 29, 2020 16:07 IST
LIVE: India register 1,813 fresh Covid-19 cases, 71 new deaths in 24 hours
Apr 29, 2020 17:48 IST

latest news

No Indian in Steyn’s best XI he played with or against
Apr 29, 2020 18:04 IST
At home in Chandigarh, says BJP MP Kirron Kher taking on Congress criticism on absence
Apr 29, 2020 18:03 IST
Uttarakhand to boost immunity of Covid warriors with homeopathic, ayurvedic medicines
Apr 29, 2020 18:04 IST
A Punjabi gaze on Kashmir
Apr 29, 2020 18:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.