Sections
Home / Education / HRD Ministry grants retrospective recognition to teacher education courses run without approval from NCTE

HRD Ministry grants retrospective recognition to teacher education courses run without approval from NCTE

The HRD ministry clarified that amendment only allows retrospective recognition up to academic session 2017-2018, thereby only regularizing the qualifications acquired by students in the past.

Updated: May 15, 2020 19:58 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, New Delhi

Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.(HT file)

In a relief to over 13,000 students and 17,000 in-service teachers, the HRD Ministry has granted retrospective recognition to teacher education courses conducted without approval from the National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE), Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on Friday.

“We have brought out gazette notification to regularize retrospectively certain teacher education programmes being conducted by some central and state government institutions. These programmes were being conducted without any formal recognition from NCTE,” Nishank said.

“It was brought to my notice that some of the institutions had inadvertently admitted students in teacher education courses which were not recognized by NCTE. This rendered invalid the qualification acquired by these students for the purposes of employment as school teachers,” it added.

The ministry clarified that amendment only allows retrospective recognition up to academic session 2017-2018, thereby only regularizing the qualifications acquired by students in the past. “It does not propose to leave it open for institutions to run unrecognized courses in future and thereafter approach for ex-post facto regularization,” an official said.



NCTE legally grants formal recognition to academic institutions for conducting any of the recognized courses meant for pre-service teacher education. It is only after qualifying any of these NCTE recognized courses that a person becomes legally eligible for appointment as a school teacher in India.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 15, 2020 19:47 IST
Rahul Gandhi shreds Niti Aayog over no Covid-19 cases after May 16 prediction
May 15, 2020 18:29 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 15, 2020 20:18 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Paatal Lok’s Jaydeep Ahlawat talks possible season 2
May 15, 2020 20:45 IST
Pune hospital conducts Maharashtra’s first organ donation during lockdown
May 15, 2020 20:43 IST
No Indian athlete to compete abroad this year: AFI chief Sumariwalla
May 15, 2020 20:48 IST
Karnataka sees another record rise of Covid-19 cases as tally crosses 1000-mark
May 15, 2020 20:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.