Sections
Home / Education / HRD Ministry renamed as Education Ministry, cabinet approves NEP

HRD Ministry renamed as Education Ministry, cabinet approves NEP

A panel led by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Kasturirangan had submitted the draft of the new NEP to Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ when he took charge last year.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 13:54 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, New Delhi

Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. (PTI file )

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the new National Education Policy (NEP) and renamed the HRD Ministry as Education Ministry, officials said.

A panel led by former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief K Kasturirangan had submitted the draft of the new NEP to Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ when he took charge last year.

The draft was then put in public domain to seek feedback from various stakeholders and over two lakh suggestions were received by the HRD Ministry about the same.

“The policy draft has been approved. The Ministry has been renamed as Education Ministry,” a senior HRD Ministry official said.



The existing NEP was framed in 1986 and revised in 1992. A new education policy was part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s manifesto ahead of the 2014 general election.

The drafting experts also took into account the report of a panel headed by former cabinet secretary T S R Subramanian and formed by the HRD Ministry when it was being headed by Union Minister Smriti Irani.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sima Taparia reacts to not being able to match anyone on Indian Matchmaking
Jul 29, 2020 14:43 IST
Gen Z’s slang decoded to ease your FOMO
Jul 29, 2020 14:37 IST
Ankita Lokhande writes cryptic post after FIR against Rhea Chakraborty
Jul 29, 2020 14:30 IST
Hajj pilgrimage in the age of coronavirus is unlike any before
Jul 29, 2020 14:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.