HS Results 2020: West Bengal Board 12th results declared, direct links to check arts, science, commerce scores here

WBCHSE HS 12th result 2020: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced the results of the class 12th board or Higher Secondary examination. WBCSHE chairman announced the results at 3.30. However, the result was released at 4 pm. This year, West Bengal has recorded the highest ever pass percent - 90.13.

WB Class 12th students who have appeared in the WBCHSE HS examination can check their scores online at wbresults.nic.in.

If the official website does not open, students can check their results from the following third-party websites: exametc.com, results.shiksha, westbengal.shiksha, westbengalonline.in, jagranjosh.com, technoindiagroup.com, technoindiauniversity.ac.in, fastresults.in, and news18bangla.com.

Chief minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee congratulated the students, on Twitter.

“Uchcho Madhyamik (Higher Secondary) results are out. Students are taking another step forward in their beautiful lives. Congratulations to them all, along with their principals, teachers and parents. The future is waiting for you,” she tweeted.

Students will get their mark- sheets on July 31 from 2 pm onwards. This year WBCHSE has not released merit list for class 12th exam due to Covid-19.

The WBCHSE class 12 board examinations were held in the month of March. Some of the papers were later postponed and rescheduled to be conducted in July due to Coronavirus pandemic. However, the rescheduled exams were also cancelled in view of the rising coronavirus cases.

How to check West Bengal 12th Results 2020:

Visit the official website of WBCHSE at wbchse.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘West Bengal 12th Result 2020’

Key in your credentials and login

The West Bengal 12th Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

This year, nearly eight lakh students have appeared in the examination.

