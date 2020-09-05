HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2020 list released, here’s direct link to check

The Kerala higher education department on Saturday released trial list of admission to first year higher secondary courses in the government and aided higher secondary schools in the state. The list can be accessible on the official website of the state education department.

The education department said trial allotment list was published after considering valid applications and options given as per the conditions prescribed in the prospectus. The list published as part of the single window admission process can be accessed on the website www.hscap.kerala.gov.in

State director of general of general education K Jeevan Babu said all details are available on the website and if students need any direct advice they can approach help desks set up in the nearest higher secondary schools. If the candidates want to make any changes in the options, they can do it till 5 pm on Sept 8. This can be done by clicking ‘edit application’ link on the website, he said.

Direct link to check Kerala Trial Allotment List 2020

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. hscap.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Find and Click on Link for Candidate Login

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with login fields

Step 4: Select concerned district and input the necessary information

Step 5: Your HSCAP Kerala Trial Allotment List 2020 Status would be displayed

Step 6: Verify all the details provided on the application form

Step 7: Correct Mistakes using the Edit Application Link

Step 8: Save the changes on the website

Download confirmation page about the changes made and keep it safety for future reference