Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / HSSC Clerk final result 2020 declared, check merit list here

HSSC Clerk final result 2020 declared, check merit list here

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the final result for the recruitment of Clerk under advertisement number 05/2019. Candidates who had taken the examination can check their result online on the official website at hssc.gov.in.

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 10:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

HSSC Clerk final result 2020

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the final result for the recruitment of Clerk under advertisement number 05/2019. Candidates who had taken the examination can check their result online on the official website at hssc.gov.in.

HSSC had conducted the written examination from September 21 to 23. The commission had shortlisted 4800 candidates for the document verification process which was held from August 5 to 7, 2020, through online mode after which the final result has been published.

The recruitment drive aims at filling 4858 vacancies.for the post of clerk.

How to check HSSC clerk result:



Visit the official website at hssc.gov.in



Click on public notice link

Direct link

A PDF file will open.

Find your roll number in the merit list.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Alarming increase in active Covid cases; Mumbai sees 20% jump in fortnight
Sep 05, 2020 11:07 IST
India allows testing on demand for Covid-19
Sep 05, 2020 10:40 IST
Rajnath meets Chinese counterpart amid border tensions. Here’s what happened
Sep 05, 2020 12:37 IST
How India reached the grim figure of 4 million Covid-19 cases
Sep 05, 2020 11:40 IST

latest news

R40 lakh incentive for mobile towers in select Uttarakhand border villages
Sep 05, 2020 12:47 IST
Centre plans to tighten law against manual scavenging
Sep 05, 2020 12:44 IST
‘Too risky,’ says Bombay HC, refuses to order shifting of patients for holding exam at Covid care centre
Sep 05, 2020 12:38 IST
Rajnath meets Chinese counterpart amid border tensions. Here’s what happened
Sep 05, 2020 12:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.