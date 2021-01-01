HSSC Constable Recruitment: 7298 vacancies on offer, 12th pass can apply, check details

HSSC constable recruitment 2020: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released an official notification inviting online applications for recruitment against 7298 vacancies for the post of constable. Out of the 7298 vacancies, 5500 are for male constable (General Duty), 1100 for female constable (General Duty) and 698 for female constable for HAP-DURGA-1. Candidates who have passed class 12th exam or equivalent from a recognised board can apply for the post. Applicants must have passed class 10th with Hindi or Sanskrit as a subject.

The online application process will begin from January 11 and end on February 10. Closing date for submission is March 13.

Age Limit: 18-25 years (On the first day of the month in which the applications are invited for recruitment of Constable i.e on 01-12-2020).

Pay Scale: Rs.21700-69100 - Level-3, Cell-I.

Selection Process: Candidates will have to qualify a physical measurement test followed by a written test of eighty (80) marks comprising of objective type, multiple choice questions.

The test paper shall include questions on General studies, General Science, Current affairs, General Reasoning, Mental Aptitude, Numerical ability, Agriculture, Animal husbandry, other relevant fields/trades etc. There shall be at least (10) questions relating to basic knowledge of computer. The standard of questions shall be as expected of an educated person having passed 10+2 examination of Board of School Education Haryana for the post of Constable.

Candidates who pass the knowledge test will have to qualify a physical fitness test.

