Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / HSSC Gram Sachiv exam dates 2020 announced at hssc.gov.in, check details here

HSSC Gram Sachiv exam dates 2020 announced at hssc.gov.in, check details here

HSSC Gram Sachiv exam dates 2020: The commission will conduct the written examination for the recruitment of Gram Sachiv on December 25, 26, and 27, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 15:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

HSSC Gram Sachiv exam dates 2020. (Shutterstock)

HSSC Gram Sachiv exam dates 2020: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the examination dates for the recruitment of Gram Sachiv for development and panchayat department. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the commission’s official website at hssc.gov.in.

According to the notice, the commission will conduct the written examination for the recruitment of Gram Sachiv on December 25, 26, and 27, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. The examination will be held in two shifts, i.e., from 10:30am to 12 noon in the morning shift, and from 3 to 4:30pm in the evening shift.

‘Admit card for the written examination of the candidates will be uploaded on the commission website, i.e. www.hssc.gov.in. The candidates can download the admit card from the commission website from 14.12.2020 onwards. Candidates are advised to read the instructions on the Admit Card carefully and follow the same strictly,” reads the official notification.

The HSSC Gram Sachiv recruitment examination will consists of 90 multiple choice question of 90 minutes duration and will be divided into two portions. Each question will carry equal marks.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Public is with us, it’s win for Grand Alliance’ : Tejashwi Yadav
Nov 12, 2020 15:30 IST
In Atmanirbhar 3.0 stimulus package, FM showcases new employment scheme
Nov 12, 2020 15:28 IST
India, Philippines to sign deal on BrahMos missile during summit next year
Nov 12, 2020 14:50 IST
Escalation of India-China tensions will hit regional stability: Russia
Nov 12, 2020 13:49 IST

latest news

Boris Johnson urges Pakistan to assure fundamental rights of citizens
Nov 12, 2020 15:31 IST
‘No impediment in correcting DOB in records of birth,’ says Bombay High Court
Nov 12, 2020 15:31 IST
Bank of England governor Bailey says Covid-19 vaccine news lifts uncertainty
Nov 12, 2020 15:30 IST
Smell, taste changes early markers of Covid-19 community spread: Study
Nov 12, 2020 15:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.