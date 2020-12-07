Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / HVPNL Recruitment 2020: Application process begins for Haryana Power Utilities Assistant Engineer posts

HVPNL Recruitment 2020: Application process begins for Haryana Power Utilities Assistant Engineer posts

Haryana Power Utilities (HPU) has invited online applications for recruitment against 201 vacancies for the posts of assistant engineer in Electrical, Mechanical and Civil Cadre in Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL).

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 14:03 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

HVPNL Recruitment 2020

Haryana Power Utilities (HPU) has invited online applications for recruitment against 201 vacancies for the posts of assistant engineer in Electrical, Mechanical and Civil Cadre in Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL). The online application process began from December 7 and the last date to apply for the posts is January 8. Candidates can apply online at hpvn.org.in

The HPU recruitment will be based on GATE-2019 or GATE2020 result & Socio-economic criteria and Experience.

“The GATE-2019 result is also being considered in the present recruitment as one time special measure and it shall not be treated as precedent for future recruitments. As the earlier advertisement dated 27.06.2019 was cancelled, therefore, all the candidates who had applied in 2019 are required to apply afresh. Further, the criteria for selection for the post of AE has changed now, therefore, no claim whatsoever, with respect to earlier advertisement dated 27.06.2019 and public notice dated 12.09.2019 shall be entertained. In case of candidates who have appeared in both GATE-2019 and GATE-2020, they have the option to apply for the post advertised on the basis of GATE-2019 or GATE-2020 result as the case may be,” the official advertisement reads.

Direct Link to apply online



Details of Vacancy:



Assistant Engineer (Electrical) under Electrical Cadre - 168 Posts



Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) under Electrical Cadre - 15 Posts

Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Civil Cadre - 18 Posts

Age Limit - 20 to 42 years

Pay Scale: Rs.53100-167800 in pay matrix Level-9

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Engineer (Electrical) under Electrical Cadre - Candidates must have a bachelor of engineering degree or equivalent Degree* from a University duly recognized by Central Government or a State Government with a minimum 60% marks or Master of Engineering Degree or equivalent Degree from a University duly recognized by Central Government or a State Government with a minimum 60% marks.

Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) under Electrical Cadre - Candidates must have an engineering degree or equivalent from a University duly recognized by Central Government or a State Government with a minimum 60% marks in respect of General category/ other category candidates and 55% marks in respect of SC category candidates of Haryana domicile in Mechanical Engineering

OR

Master of Engineering Degree or equivalent Degree from a University duly recognized by Central Government or a State Government with a minimum 60% marks in respect of General category/other category candidates and 55% marks.

Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Civil Cadre - Candidates must have a bachelor degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent Degree from a University duly recognized by Central Government or a State Government with a minimum 60% marks or Master Degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent Degree from a University.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Akhilesh Yadav detained outside his house for protesting against farm laws
Dec 07, 2020 14:05 IST
Govt unlikely to share draft amendments with farmers before talks: Report
Dec 07, 2020 13:44 IST
Centre has received nearly 40,000 corruption complaints related to Covid-19
Dec 07, 2020 11:13 IST
PM Modi-led Central Vista ceremony allowed, all other work on site stopped
Dec 07, 2020 12:17 IST

latest news

4, including 2 women, killed in bear attack in Chhattisgarh
Dec 07, 2020 14:00 IST
South Korean health minister warns of ‘Covid-19 war zone’ as cases surge
Dec 07, 2020 13:59 IST
Here’s how phones can alert you to Covid-19 exposure
Dec 07, 2020 13:58 IST
Immune system’s requirements for protection against Covid-19 decoded
Dec 07, 2020 13:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.