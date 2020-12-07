HVPNL Recruitment 2020: Application process begins for Haryana Power Utilities Assistant Engineer posts

Haryana Power Utilities (HPU) has invited online applications for recruitment against 201 vacancies for the posts of assistant engineer in Electrical, Mechanical and Civil Cadre in Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL). The online application process began from December 7 and the last date to apply for the posts is January 8. Candidates can apply online at hpvn.org.in

The HPU recruitment will be based on GATE-2019 or GATE2020 result & Socio-economic criteria and Experience.

“The GATE-2019 result is also being considered in the present recruitment as one time special measure and it shall not be treated as precedent for future recruitments. As the earlier advertisement dated 27.06.2019 was cancelled, therefore, all the candidates who had applied in 2019 are required to apply afresh. Further, the criteria for selection for the post of AE has changed now, therefore, no claim whatsoever, with respect to earlier advertisement dated 27.06.2019 and public notice dated 12.09.2019 shall be entertained. In case of candidates who have appeared in both GATE-2019 and GATE-2020, they have the option to apply for the post advertised on the basis of GATE-2019 or GATE-2020 result as the case may be,” the official advertisement reads.

Details of Vacancy:

Assistant Engineer (Electrical) under Electrical Cadre - 168 Posts

Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) under Electrical Cadre - 15 Posts

Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Civil Cadre - 18 Posts

Age Limit - 20 to 42 years

Pay Scale: Rs.53100-167800 in pay matrix Level-9

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Engineer (Electrical) under Electrical Cadre - Candidates must have a bachelor of engineering degree or equivalent Degree* from a University duly recognized by Central Government or a State Government with a minimum 60% marks or Master of Engineering Degree or equivalent Degree from a University duly recognized by Central Government or a State Government with a minimum 60% marks.

Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) under Electrical Cadre - Candidates must have an engineering degree or equivalent from a University duly recognized by Central Government or a State Government with a minimum 60% marks in respect of General category/ other category candidates and 55% marks in respect of SC category candidates of Haryana domicile in Mechanical Engineering

OR

Master of Engineering Degree or equivalent Degree from a University duly recognized by Central Government or a State Government with a minimum 60% marks in respect of General category/other category candidates and 55% marks.

Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Civil Cadre - Candidates must have a bachelor degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent Degree from a University duly recognized by Central Government or a State Government with a minimum 60% marks or Master Degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent Degree from a University.