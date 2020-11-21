Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Hyderabad boy claims to be ‘first Indian’ to complete graduation at 14

Hyderabad boy claims to be ‘first Indian’ to complete graduation at 14

Fourteen-year-old Agastya Jaiswal from Hyderabad has claimed himself to be the first student in India to complete his graduation at the young age.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 09:32 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, Hyderabad

Agastya Jaiswal from Hyderabad has claimed himself to be the first student in India to complete his graduation at he age of 14.

Fourteen-year-old Agastya Jaiswal from Hyderabad has claimed himself to be the first student in India to complete his graduation at the young age.

Jaiswal has completed his BA Mass Communication and Journalism Degree from Osmania University, which recently published its results.

Jaiswal said that he was the first boy in Telangana to pass Class 10 at the age of 9 years with 7.5 GPA.

“I have become the first boy in India to complete BA at the age of just 14 years. At 11 years of age, I was also the first boy in Telangana to pass the intermediate examination with 63 per cent,” said Jaiswal.



Jaiswal is also a national-level table tennis player.

“My parents are my teacher; with their support, I have been overcoming challenges proving nothing is impossible. I can type A to Z alphabet in just 1.72 seconds. I can tell multiplication tables up to 100. I can write with both hands. I am an international motivational speaker too,” he said.

“I want to become a doctor; so I will do MBBS,” he added.

His father Ashwini Kumar Jaiswal said every child has a special quality, so if parents pay personal attention towards their kids, every child can create history.

Mother Bhagyalakshmi told ANI said, “We always asked him to understand the subjects. He always asks us questions and we answer him practically.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
Nov 21, 2020 08:04 IST
Chhath Puja concludes, devotees offer ‘arghya’ keeping Covid-19 protocols at bay
Nov 21, 2020 08:47 IST
Covid-19 vaccine: Bharat Biotech trials, Pfizer’s emergency use application
Nov 21, 2020 08:13 IST
Donald Trump’s son tests positive for coronavirus
Nov 21, 2020 06:16 IST

latest news

RSMSSB JE Admit Card 2020 released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, here’s direct link
Nov 21, 2020 09:48 IST
‘No use learning trick deliveries if you can’t swing’
Nov 21, 2020 09:45 IST
Schools in Thane district to remain closed till December 31
Nov 21, 2020 09:39 IST
Kiren Rijiju shares Shrinidhi Ghatate’s musical birthday wish for him
Nov 21, 2020 09:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.