Sections
Home / Education / I-B Ministry allots free slot to Rajasthan govt for broadcasting educational content on AIR stations

I-B Ministry allots free slot to Rajasthan govt for broadcasting educational content on AIR stations

School education minister Govind Singh Dotasara informed that the ministry has allotted a free slot and school students of the state will now be able to listen to the educational content through AIR.

Updated: May 05, 2020 16:21 IST

By Press Trust of India, Jaipur

Representational image. (iStock)

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has allotted a 55-minute slot everyday till June 30 to the Rajasthan government for broadcasting educational content on 25 All India Radio (AIR) stations in the state. School education minister Govind Singh Dotasara informed that the ministry has allotted a free slot and school students of the state will now be able to listen to the educational content through AIR.

He said his department had urged the government of India to provide free slots for student classes, which has been approved. “The Rajasthan State Council of Educational Research and Training (RSCRT) will provide contents, which will run daily till June 30,” Dotasara said.  The minister said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state BJP president Satish Poonia too had urged the Centre to provide the free slot on AIR.

He said the broadcasting of classes will benefit students from class 1 to 12. RSCRT has made the list of experts who will prepare the content.

AIR, in a letter to RSCRT, stated that the broadcast will be done from 25 stations, including 16 primaries and nine relay stations. AIR can upload the content provided on its digital platform after signing an MoU for the same.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indians stranded abroad to pay for flights getting them home, says minister
May 05, 2020 17:42 IST
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
May 05, 2020 14:05 IST
LIVE: India’s Covid-19 recovery rate now at 27.41 per cent, says govt
May 05, 2020 17:40 IST
‘You make us proud’: Rahul Gandhi on 3 J&K photojournalists for Pulitzer win
May 05, 2020 15:33 IST

latest news

CoD, FIFA makers likely lockdown winners as video games see huge demand
May 05, 2020 17:38 IST
Blind people fear days after lockdown, say social distancing is a curse
May 05, 2020 17:37 IST
Covid-19: 50 people to be allowed at weddings, 20 at funerals, says govt
May 05, 2020 17:39 IST
Cricket behind closed door strange but it’s game’s purest form: Buttler
May 05, 2020 17:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.